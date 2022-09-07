CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,639,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,977 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $184,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

CNHI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. 33,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,748. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

