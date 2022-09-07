Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 31,423 shares.The stock last traded at $453.60 and had previously closed at $451.83.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.64 and its 200 day moving average is $515.93.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $791,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

