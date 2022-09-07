Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 31,423 shares.The stock last traded at $453.60 and had previously closed at $451.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.64 and its 200 day moving average is $515.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
