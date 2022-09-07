CoinPoker Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $16.72 million and $44,805.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

