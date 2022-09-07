Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Invests $417,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 0.1% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,625. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

