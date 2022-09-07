Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. Alibaba Group comprises 1.0% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.56. 289,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,699,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

