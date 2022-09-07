Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 86,824 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 2.4% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 201,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.88.

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 77,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,353. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

