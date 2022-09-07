Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. 772,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,648,468. The company has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.