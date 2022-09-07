Comparing Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) & California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and California First Leasing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $1.17 billion 1.37 -$181.50 million ($0.06) -107.50 California First Leasing $51.10 million N/A $36.23 million N/A N/A

California First Leasing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Custom Truck One Source.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Custom Truck One Source and California First Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 56.98%. Given Custom Truck One Source’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Custom Truck One Source is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Profitability

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source -0.96% -0.87% -0.27% California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48%

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments. The Equipment Rental Solutions owns new and used specialty equipment, including truck-mounted aerial lifts, cranes, service trucks, dump trucks, trailers, digger derricks, and other machinery and equipment. The Truck and Equipment Sales segment offers new equipment for sale to be used for end-markets which can be modified to meet customers specific needs. The Aftermarket Parts and Services segment provides truck and equipment maintenance and repair services as well as sale of specialized aftermarket parts. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

