Comparing Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) & Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -7.34% -52.87% -22.89% Kuke Music -13.90% 0.90% 0.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nerdy and Kuke Music’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 3.41 -$27.33 million ($0.17) -17.59 Kuke Music $47.39 million 0.50 -$9.23 million ($0.21) -3.79

Risk & Volatility

Kuke Music has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuke Music, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nerdy has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Kuke Music shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nerdy and Kuke Music, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy currently has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 95.09%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Summary

Nerdy beats Kuke Music on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Kuke Music

(Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services; and sale of musical instruments. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had 802 institutional subscribers, including 477 universities and music conservatories, as well as 325 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.