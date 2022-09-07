Comparing XOS (XOS) and Its Rivals

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare XOS to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

XOS has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% XOS Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million $23.40 million -7.38 XOS Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 12.53

This table compares XOS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

XOS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for XOS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 XOS Competitors 415 2100 2882 33 2.47

XOS currently has a consensus price target of $6.96, suggesting a potential upside of 371.75%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 39.49%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XOS rivals beat XOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About XOS

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

