Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Trading Down 1.6%

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85. 10,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 26,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFF. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Conifex Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Conifex Timber Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49.
Conifex Timber Dividend Announcement
About Conifex Timber
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
See Also
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.