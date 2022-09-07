Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Trading Down 1.6%

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85. 10,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 26,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFF. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Conifex Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49.

Conifex Timber Dividend Announcement

About Conifex Timber

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

