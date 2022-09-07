Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CTSDF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,263. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.