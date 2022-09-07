Cook Protocol (COOK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $285,888.00

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00874616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

