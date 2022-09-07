Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.72-$12.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $9.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.11. The stock had a trading volume of 400,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $283.03 and a 52-week high of $456.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,876 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

