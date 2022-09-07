Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Trading Down 1.5%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 60,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 134,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPPMF shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading

