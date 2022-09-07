Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.31 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.37-0.44 EPS.

Coupa Software Stock Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 121,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,975. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.95.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 368.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 34.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.