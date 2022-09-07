Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Coupa Software Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of COUP stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.68.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,718,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.