Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $270.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.10.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,838,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,120,000 after acquiring an additional 104,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after acquiring an additional 565,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,655,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,550,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

