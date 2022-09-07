Covalent Price Tops $0.0666 on Major Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $16.97 million and $324,795.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00879632 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016258 BTC.
Covalent Coin Profile
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq.
Covalent Coin Trading
