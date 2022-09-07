CPChain (CPC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $94,354.00

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $94,354.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00234640 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008017 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00404244 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.