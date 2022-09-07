Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 8.3% Higher

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 3,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 194,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Cricut Trading Up 10.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $183.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.81 million. Cricut had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cricut by 1,896.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 296,410 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cricut by 5.6% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 776,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

