Critical Contrast: Cian (CIAN) versus Its Peers

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cian to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian -23.40% -57.28% -32.15% Cian Competitors -63.42% -1,497.63% -11.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cian and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million -$38.50 million -10.63 Cian Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.48

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cian’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cian. Cian is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

8.0% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cian and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cian Competitors 382 2537 4697 60 2.58

Cian presently has a consensus price target of $19.24, suggesting a potential upside of 465.88%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 56.66%. Given Cian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cian is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Cian competitors beat Cian on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cian

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

