Critical Review: Expensify (EXFY) and Its Peers

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Expensify to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expensify and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Expensify alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $142.84 million -$13.56 million -13.78 Expensify Competitors $1.83 billion $287.30 million 26.83

Expensify’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -27.02% 18.66% 5.05% Expensify Competitors -77.00% -84.48% -7.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Expensify and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.2% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Expensify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Expensify and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 0 7 0 3.00 Expensify Competitors 1642 11336 24331 530 2.63

Expensify currently has a consensus target price of $24.86, suggesting a potential upside of 51.57%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 45.55%. Given Expensify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Expensify beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.