CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $348,527,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,432,000 after purchasing an additional 281,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $44,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.63. 16,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,972. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

