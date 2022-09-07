CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.31-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.96. 66,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.61 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.22.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after buying an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

