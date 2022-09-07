CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.31-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $169.96. 66,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,972. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.10. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.22.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

