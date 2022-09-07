Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,028 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $31,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,728,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.94.

CCI stock opened at $169.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

