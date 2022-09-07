CryptoBlades Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $963,951.76 and $730,271.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00005858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00878351 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016239 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,638 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
