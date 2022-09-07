Cubiex Power Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $2,894.59 and approximately $91.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001759 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00870019 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016216 BTC.
Cubiex Power Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Cubiex Power Coin Trading
