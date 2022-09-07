Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 211,885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $54,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $132.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.84. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Wedbush raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

