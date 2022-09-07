CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,667 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for about 8.1% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $195,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $3,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CYBR stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68.
CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
