Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading 36.7% Higher

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) traded up 36.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. 66,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 44,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$29.54 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

