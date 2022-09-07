Cypress Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,150 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Loews by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 181.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

L has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

