Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 97,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 203.9% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 67,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 45,492 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 62,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 20,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 120,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.50. 109,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

