Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000,461 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

