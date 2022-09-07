Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 694.7% in the first quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 1,280,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,923 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,885.7% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 74,948 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.87. The company had a trading volume of 65,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,879. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $117.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

