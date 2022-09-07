Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.08. 27,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $88.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.