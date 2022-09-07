Cypress Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 362,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.78. 16,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,262. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.

