Cypress Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.4 %

DD stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. 16,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

