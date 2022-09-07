Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.44

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 179316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.
Daiwa House Industry Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65.
About Daiwa House Industry
Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiwa House Industry (DWAHY)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.