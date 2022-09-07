Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.44

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 179316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

