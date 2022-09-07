Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,318 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $159.35. The company had a trading volume of 115,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

