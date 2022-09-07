Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 39,125 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1,369.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,125 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.8% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 601,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after buying an additional 54,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 72,173 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,192. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

