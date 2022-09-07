Dakota Wealth Management Buys 4,610 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,826,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 351,376 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.11. 2,988,197 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

