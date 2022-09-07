Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,408 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

