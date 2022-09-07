Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,199 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.13. The stock had a trading volume of 62,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,771. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

