Dakota Wealth Management Has $10.83 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 665.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,569 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.99. The stock had a trading volume of 101,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,303. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

