Dakota Wealth Management Has $16.49 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 281.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.36. 868,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,992,964. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

