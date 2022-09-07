Dakota Wealth Management Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,037 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after buying an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,663,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,895 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $108,128,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,340.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 92,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.5822 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

