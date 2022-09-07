Dakota Wealth Management Has $7.66 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

CHTR traded up $6.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.79. 21,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $459.53 and its 200 day moving average is $500.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $394.68 and a 12 month high of $811.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

