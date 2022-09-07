Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $10.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $718.38. 6,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,539. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.52.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.